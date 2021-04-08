Woman crossing Route 224 in Boardman killed after being hit by car

The woman was carrying bags of groceries

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was killed late Thursday night after a car hit her on Route 224 in Boardman.

The car was traveling east on 224 as the woman was carrying groceries and crossing the road near Amhearst Avenue, not far from Jay’s Hot Dogs. The car hit her around 9 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Her name is not being released at this point.

Highway Patrol closed a section of the road from Market Street to Glenwood Avenue for about three hours while the fire department cleared her bags. Route 224 has since reopened.

No charges have been filed as of now.