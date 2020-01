Police are investigating after a person was hit by a car Friday night

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of Glenwood Avenue in Boardman is closed after a person was hit by a car Friday night.

It happened about 8:30 p.m. We do not know how the person is doing.

Boardman police have Glenwood closed between Brookwood Road and Devonshire Drive while they investigate the crash.

