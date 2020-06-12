Peaceful demonstration planned in Salem to give a voice to those silenced by racism

Organizer Madi Haskell wants to spread the message of coming together to fight racial injustices

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A demonstration is scheduled for this Saturday in Salem to stand up against racism.

The protest will start at 3 p.m. at the high school stadium, where protesters will then walk two miles around the city, ending at Centennial Park.

About 75 people are expected to attend.

“It will be also a day of prayer for those who have lost their voice due to racism or have been affected by it directly. Just to bring out the injustice that’s happening. It’s not a political stance. It will be a peaceful protest,” Haskell said.

People are encouraged to stay on the sidewalks.