LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — The two people shot Friday in Liberty are both expected to live. One will face numerous charges, and we learned about some of those Monday. The second, a 20-year-old who was shot in the face, will probably be blind for the rest of his life. That’s info from Liberty Police who are handling the shooting which started the entire incident.

Heather Withers was inside the Ohio Puppy store when the shooting started Friday. She immediately took action.

“And slamming the door and locking the deadbolt thinking somebody was shooting in the back of the building,” said Withers.

The shooting went on and on, Withers thought for five minutes. Investigators said the actual time was closer to two minutes.

Liberty is handling the first crime scene, where Kevin Mallard is accused of shooting Zachary Woods in the face. Mallard will be charged with attempted murder, felonious assault with a firearm specification, improper handling of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and inducing panic.

Investigators want to know why.

“That’s the biggest piece to the puzzle that they haven’t come to conclusion yet. They will continue to work until they’re able to determine some motive in this event, but we don’t know why yet,” said Ray Buhala with Liberty Township Police.

A passenger who was in the Hummer is being quiet and not sharing anything from Friday’s incident. Police are trying to piece together what led to the shooting at the intersection of Belmont Avenue and East Liberty Street before Mallard drove away.

“We know at this point that he did leave the scene and then at some point returned to the scene to the area of the scene and that’s where officers spotted the vehicle and affected a traffic stop,” said Buhala.

That led to the second scene and second incident where Mallard and four police officers exchanged gunfire. State agents are handling that investigation.

One officer exited a cruiser and immediately went behind it. That’s their training and the four officers worked in tandem, calling out what they were doing to each other.

“Our officers acted professionally. There were no innocent bystanders hurt and I’m very proud of what they did to eliminate a threat and to eliminate any further threat to the public. I couldn’t be prouder,” said Buhala.

Buhala said he would like to release the dash cam footage now so people can see how the officers responded, but the state is handling that investigation.

The four officers are all OK. Only one police cruiser and the Hummer had bullet damage. No one is saying how many rounds were exchanged in the gunfire. Still to come are charges from state agents which will include something related to firing at police officers.