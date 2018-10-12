Local News

PayPal users can soon deposit, withdraw money at Walmart

The service will be available in early next month

By:

Posted: Oct 11, 2018 10:57 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 11, 2018 10:57 PM EDT

(WKBN) - Paypal customers will be able to take cash out of their accounts in a brick-and-mortar store for the first time.

Paypal will soon start offering deposit and withdrawal services at Walmart stores.

There is a fee for the service. $3 per use. 

PayPal users and PayPal Cash Mastercard cardholders will also be able to access their cash balances at Walmart service desks, ATMs and cash registers. The same $3 fee will apply.

The service will be available in early next month. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Trending Stories