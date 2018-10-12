PayPal users can soon deposit, withdraw money at Walmart
(WKBN) - Paypal customers will be able to take cash out of their accounts in a brick-and-mortar store for the first time.
Paypal will soon start offering deposit and withdrawal services at Walmart stores.
There is a fee for the service. $3 per use.
PayPal users and PayPal Cash Mastercard cardholders will also be able to access their cash balances at Walmart service desks, ATMs and cash registers. The same $3 fee will apply.
The service will be available in early next month.