Pay raise not in the budget as 3-year contract approved for Boardman teachers

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman’s teachers union and board of education approved a new contract Monday.

The three-year contract takes effect Wednesday.

There is no pay raise but health care premiums haven’t changed.

“The value of a teacher was never more evident than what we experienced these last months of school,” superintendent Tim Saxton said. “If there was ever a time that they should be rewarded, it is these current times. However, the financial state of our district, community, state and country just does not allow it at this time.”

“Our teachers realize the hardships the pandemic has caused for all school districts and our priority will always be to provide the best education possible for our students,” said Bill Amendol, president of the Boardman Education Association.

The previous contract expired Tuesday.