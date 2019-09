Four projects may slow down traffic on some heavily traveled roads

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Beginning Monday, you might have a longer drive to work because of paving projects in Mahoning County.

Four projects may slow down traffic on some heavily traveled roads including:

State Route 7 between State Route 164 and Western Reserve Road

U.S. Route 170 from New Middletown to Poland

U.S. Route 224 between Raccoon Road and Market Street

Interstate 680 from South Avenue to U.S. Route 224

There are no scheduled end dates for these projects.