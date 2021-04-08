Paving projects around Mahoning County to begin next week

Both projects are expected to be completed in the fall

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Two big paving projects will get underway in Mahoning County starting on Monday.

The Ohio Department of Transportation will be fixing the drainage and repaving Market Street in Boardman.

The work will be several miles long on Route 7 going from Midlothian Boulevard all the way to Interstate 76 in Beaver Township.

The project should be finished by October.

Another big project will be repaving Route 170 in Poland and Springfield Township.

Three sections will be getting work, from Spring Street to Willow Street, Olentangey Circle to I-76 and from Calla Road to Renwick Drive.

Work there should be done by September.