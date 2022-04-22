BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A well-traveled road in the Valley is about to get a major upgrade.



The Mahoning County commissioners have secured funding for nearly $2.5 million to pave South Avenue in Boardman.

It will stretch from Western Reserve Road down to Matthews Road.

Right now, there’s a waterline project happening on South Avenue, so the paving will start when that is done.

Through different funding, paving will also take place all the way down South Avenue to Midlothian Boulevard.

That will happen later this year.