Paving project on Route 224 begins after slight setback

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – After being pushed back a day due to weather, the big paving project on Route 224 in Boardman is now underway. Wednesday is the first morning drivers will have to deal with the changes.

Crews are repaving a section of the road between the Shops at Boardman Park and Interstate 680.

All of their work will be done nightly, from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., to accommodate the stores and restaurants.

Officials with the Ohio Department of Transportation say there are a few things drivers should watch out for when passing through this area.

“Please pay attention to the lane restrictions and how they change through the zone,” Ray Marsch said. “As you go through there, please put down those distractions and really pay attention to the road.”

This is actually the final leg of a project that began a little over a year ago, stretching from Route 11 in Canfield all the way to 680.

Despite a small setback due to the weather, work is still expected to be finished by late next month.