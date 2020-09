Work should be done by mid-September

MERCER CO., Pa. (WKBN) – Drivers who travel Interstate 79 in Mercer County are reminded to stay alert in the work zone area.

The work zones are set up between the Lawrence and Crawford county lines in both the northbound and southbound lanes.

Speed limits will change to 60 miles per hour and in some cases, 45 miles per hour.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is doing some paving on the highway.

Work should be done by mid-September.

