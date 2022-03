NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Village of New Waterford is expanding its park.

The village is building a covered pavilion at the park on Village Park Drive.

The base is already laid, and construction should be complete by April.

It’ll be a space for concerts and community events. Bands should be playing in it on Fridays starting in September.

Village administrator Jason Gorby says the materials for the project were donated.