Paul Wetzl gives commencement speech at alma mater

HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) - WKBN's Chief Meteorologist Paul Wetzl returned to his alma mater on Sunday, serving as the 2019 commencement speaker for United Local High School.

Wetzl talked about how his career goals changed over the years, and how that is perfectly fine. He also let the students in on a few television trade secrets.

He finished the speech by congratulated the graduates on their accomplishments so far.

Wetzl graduated from United Local in 1993.