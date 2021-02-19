Patrol shares close-call video to highlight plowing dangers

The Ohio State Patrol shared a video Friday showing a small tractor coming out of a driveway as the driver was plowing snow

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Whether plowing snow in the winter or running a lawnmower in the summer, it’s important to be careful when you enter a roadway.

The Ohio State Patrol shared a video Friday showing a small tractor coming out of a driveway as the driver was plowing snow.

Clearly, the tractor operator did not see the cruiser coming down the road as he pulled out of his driveway.

This is a reminder to be careful when you are working at your home with a plow or mower and enter into the road.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol did not share the location of this close-call incident.