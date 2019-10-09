Patrol says goodbye to K-9 Argo following stellar career

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is grieving the death of one it's retired canines.

HIRAM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is grieving the death of one it’s retired canines following a stellar career of getting drugs off of Ohio’s highways.

K-9 Argo was put to rest earlier this week due to health issues.

Sergeant Mike Trader of the Hiram Post worked with Argo for several years. Argo is responsible for removing over 1,000 pounds of marijuana, 143 pounds of cocaine, 17.5 pounds of heroin, 4.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 1 pound of crack cocaine, 6,000 pills and $300,000 of drug money from Ohio’s highways.

Sgt. Mike Trader worked with Argo for over six years patrolling the Ohio Turnpike.

Argo was retired from the patrol in June of this year and lived with Sgt. Trader and his family.