Patrol releases report on Cavs player’s crash in Mahoning County

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol released a report on a crash that happened in Mahoning County and involved a Cleveland Cavaliers player.

The crash happened Nov. 15 at about 2:05 a.m. on Interstate 76 in Milton Township.

According to the patrol, Cavs guard Kevin Porter, Jr., 20, was traveling east on I-76, near Route 534, when he lost control of the Mercedes Benz SUV he was driving, hit a ditch and rolled over.

Porter was not hurt in the crash and was wearing a seatbelt, according to the patrol.

Porter was cited for the crash and was arrested on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.

He was taken to the Mahoning County Jail and released on bond.

Porter will be back in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 2.

The Cleveland Cavaliers released the following statement on Sunday after learning of the incident:

“We are aware of the situation involving Kevin Porter Jr. and are in the process of gathering information. We have spoken with Kevin and will continue to address this privately with him as the related process evolves.”

