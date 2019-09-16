Patrol releases dashcam video from Boardman officer-involved shooting

Dashcam video shows the moments leading up to an officer-involved shooting in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol released dashcam video Monday showing the moments leading up to an officer-involved shooting in Boardman.

Police say Stephen Wilson, 52, shot at officers and troopers on Market Street in Boardman last week.

According to a police report, officers asked Wilson to use the sidewalk after spotting him walking in the middle of Market Street at Gertrude Avenue around 12:15 a.m.

Police said Wilson walked away and later fired a shot, which hit a police cruiser.

Law enforcement shot back at Wilson and he was hit by gunfire. He was treated at St. Elizabeth Hospital before being transferred to the Mahoning County Jail.

In the dashcam video, you can hear officers telling Wilson to stop several times as they ran after him.

Wilson is charged with felonious assault and having weapons under disability.