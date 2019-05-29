Patrol records fewest holiday fatalities in four years

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time in four years, the Ohio State Highway Patrol recorded fewer fatalities over the Memorial Day weekend.

According to the patrol, 12 people died on Ohio’s roadways during the weekend. In 2018, there were 18 deaths.

Three of this year’s fatalities were the result of not wearing a safety belt, the patrol said. Two of the deaths were pedestrians, one was OVI related and the another involved a motorcyclist who was not wearing a helmet.

The patrol gathered the statistics between Friday, May 24 and Monday, May 27. During that same time period, there were 568 OVI arrests, 423 drug arrests and 5,259 safety belt citations.

“We thank everyone who slowed down, buckled up and designated sober drivers this weekend,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “We ask that you continue to do so each time you get behind the wheel.”

While fatalities were lower this year over the Memorial Day weekend, traffic deaths for the year increased one percent compared to the same time last year. A total of 387 people have died on Ohio roads so far this year.