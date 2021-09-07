Patrol records 12 traffic deaths over Labor Day weekend, trooper involved crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol recorded 12 fatal crashes over the Labor Day weekend where 12 people were killed.

Troopers arrested 420 drivers for OVI and issued 2,465 safety belt citations. Troopers also made 292 drug arrests and 128 felony apprehensions.

While Trumbull and Mahoning counties were not in the top 10 for incidents involving the patrol, they were among the top 20. Trumbull recorded 512 incidents while Mahoning County recorded 528. By comparison, Columbiana County had 261.

Also over the Labor Day holiday, a patrol cruiser was rear-ended Saturday in Defiance. One person died and four others were injured. The cruiser was stopped by the side of the road as the trooper was issuing a speeding ticket.

At the time of the crash, Sergeant Fernando Chavez, 46, of the Defiance Post had a vehicle stopped on the shoulder for a traffic violation when a pick-up truck drove off the right side of the road and struck Sergeant Chavez’ patrol car and the vehicle he had stopped.

A passenger in the pickup truck, Steven R. Johnson, 52, of Bryan, Ohio, died in the crash.

Chavez, the driver of the car he had pulled over and a passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was seriously injured.

The Labor Day reporting period began Friday, September 3 at midnight and ended Monday, September 6 at 11:59 p.m.