Patrol points to 2 reasons why traffic deaths are up

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol website updates daily with the number of fatal crashes per county.

Looking at Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties, we’ve seen an increase from this time last year to now.

Sgt. Pat Abel said they’ve seen the same number of fatal crashes this year than in the past two years combined.

Abel said there have been 12 fatal crashes and 13 deaths this year. The most recent was in Columbiana on August 10 when one person was killed.

“There is still more traffic on the road compared to last year and, unfortunately, throughout the years there are peak years in which there are more fatal crashes than other years,” Abel said.

Sergeant Abel said crashes are up all over the state. Trumbull County is up three crashes compared to this time last year, Mahoning County is up six and Columbiana County is up seven.

Abel said a lot of crashes this year have been caused by unsafe speeds and driving off the roads. It is also evenly dispersed between younger and older drivers and daytime and nighttime.

“The main focus is always, seems like it always points to safety belts not being used and alcohol and/or drugs being involved,” Abel said.

Abel reminds everyone to pay attention to the road, wear seat belts and be safe if you choose to drink.