Patrol: Man jumps from turnpike overpass in Lordstown, trucker stops to help

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hiram Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an incident where a man apparently jumped from an overpass and landed on the Ohio Turnpike in Lordstown.

The incident happened about 7 a.m. Wednesday near gate 215.

Troopers say a semi driver swerved to miss the man and then stopped to pull him off of the road.

The man was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. He was last listed in critical condition.

Investigators are not sure yet if his injuries were caused by the fall or if he was hit by another vehicle.

