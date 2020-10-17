Patrol investigates downed plane in Sebring

The plane is reported to have gone down near 12th Street and Courtney Road

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a downed plane in Sebring.

The plane is reported to have gone down about 8 p.m. Friday near 12th Street and Courtney Road.

According to officials at the scene, the pilot was coming from Warren, heading to a nearby airport in Sebring when the pilot experienced engine trouble and put the plane down in a cornfield.

Minor injuries were reported.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating and will be back at the scene Saturday morning.

