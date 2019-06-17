Patrol asking for help in solving fatal hit-skip in Ashtabula County

The woman was walking along Route 534 in Harpersfield Township when she was hit

(HARPERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Ashtabula Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in solving a hit-skip accident that killed a Geneva woman.

The accident happened in the early morning hours Sunday along Route 534 in Harpersfield Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 47-year-old Rhonda Ann Beduhn was wearing dark clothing and walking in the westbound lanes when she was hit. The driver left the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Highway Patrol’s Ashtabula Post at 440-969-1155.