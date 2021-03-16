Patrol and local police plan to target impaired drivers on St. Patrick’s Day

Troopers will be working with local law enforcement to remove impaired drivers from the roads

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol says they’ll be stepping up patrols for the St. Patrick’s Day holiday.

Troopers expect more people will be out celebrating this year, especially since festivities were halted last year at the start of the pandemic.

Usually, law enforcement sees an increase in OVI-related accidents on the holiday.

Sgt. Ray Santiago says over the last five years, 147 people were hurt and 10 people killed as a result of OVI crashes on St. Patrick’s Day.

He encouraged people to find a designated driver or use a ride share service to get home safely.

“If folks plan on going out, take those additional steps to plan how to do that responsibly and use some of those resources that are available to you so the next morning all you have to deal with is maybe a little bit of a headache,” said Sgt. Ray Santiago.

Santiago says troopers will be working with local law enforcement to remove impaired drivers from the roads and help people make it to their destinations safely.