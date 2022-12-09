LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were called to a mental health facility after a patient assaulted a staff member.

According to police reports, police were called to Generations Behavioral Health-Youngstown at 10 a.m. Tuesday for an assault that sent a staff member to the hospital.

Reports state the patient was irate about being committed to Generations Behavioral Health and took it out on a nearby staff member, sweeping the staff member’s right leg and stomping on his knee.

The staff member suffered a break in his right tibia as a result of the attack and was set to receive surgery Wednesday to repair the damage, reports state.

Various witnesses confirmed the assault occurred, and a felonious assault charge was filed against the patient, according to reports.