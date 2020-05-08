Pastors, area leaders virtually come together on National Day of Prayer

Everyone prayed for the state and local leaders making tough decisions

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday is National Day of Prayer, which normally would mean area pastors praying or reading the bible on the Mahoning Courthouse steps, but not this year.

Instead, Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown used part of his Thursday Facebook Live briefing to have pastors pray.

Mayor Brown also had some impressive guests on his briefing — Governor Mike DeWine, Congressman Tim Ryan and Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel.

