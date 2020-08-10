Pastor of Boardman church damaged by vandals says he would ‘love to see a turnaround for them’

"They got something going on in their world and I'd love for this to be a redemptive moment for them," Pastor Doug Reed said.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The pastor of a Boardman church hit by vandalism this month said he hopes those responsible can eventually turn their lives around.

Leaders at Bridge of Hope on Glenwood Avenue discovered several of the church’s windows smashed early Friday morning. One of them still had a rock caught between the window pane and screen.

Pastor Doug Reed said a neighboring church and several other businesses were also targeted.

He said the vandals should be forgiven.

“They got something going on in their world and I’d love for this to be a redemptive moment for them. There’s consequences to actions but we’d really love to see a turnaround for them. I don’t know who they are, anything else about them but, man, if we had the opportunity to be able to bless them or love on them, we’d love to be able to do that.”

While Reed said the damage will be fixed, surveillance video capturing the young vandals was given to police to help with their investigation.

