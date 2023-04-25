YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One year and two months — that’s how long it has been since Russia first invaded Ukraine. The invasion may feel far from Youngstown, however, one local church feels closer than ever.

Members of Mount Calvary Pentecostal Church in Youngstown welcomed a special guest to their Bible class Tuesday afternoon.

“We wanted to dedicate it to partnering with the Christians of Ukraine — Pastor Alex and Lady Anastasia — so that we can do whatever we can to help meet the need that is in Ukraine,” said Mount Calvary First Lady Krista Tyson.

Tyson says they have a partnership with Pastor Alex Ilash, Jr. of The Well of Living Water Church. His church is just south of Odesa in Ukraine.

“My church [is] doing a lot of humanitarian efforts in Ukraine — providing food, different supplies to people who [are] fleeing to my city. This church as well as many other churches around the United States are helping us,” Pastor Ilash said.

Members of Mount Calvary could be seen filling their Bibles with notes as Pastor Ilash read Scripture. He also gave updates on his country.

“Simple people who really need help these days. Simple people who are dying there and who suffer there,” Pastor Ilash said.

With the help of churches like Mount Calvary, Pastor Ilash’s church helped evacuate 500 people from the war zone, as well as provided resources to thousands of people. His church back in Ukraine started with just 150 people.

“If someone would tell me a year ago that, Alex, your church will provide help and supplies to 50,000 people within one year, I would have never believed because I know our resources,” Pastor Ilash said.

Members of Mount Calvary say they will continue to provide support for those in Ukraine.