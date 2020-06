The church was vandalized sometime between Sunday and Wednesday

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after the pastor of a Warren church found the west wall of the building vandalized on Wednesday.

The incident happened at New Creation Bible Fellowship on Caleb Road NW.

According to the police report, red and black spray paint was used to draw obscene pictures and swears on the brick wall and window.

Pastor Vincent Davis, who found the vandalism, said it happened sometime between Sunday and Wednesday.