Pasta dinner to raise money in honor of Canfield girl who passed away of brain cancer

Money will go to the Melina Michelle Edenfield Foundation, named after the 4-year-old girl who died this summer

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A pasta dinner will be held in Canfield next week to raise money for a young cancer victim’s foundation.

Inner Circle Pizza on Ironwood Boulevard is hosting a drive-thru pasta and meatball dinner Monday evening in honor of Melina Michelle Edenfield, a 4-year-old girl from Canfield who passed away this summer after battling a brain tumor.

Melina was diagnosed with Diffuse Midline Glioma in May and died June 24.

During that time, family and friends created the Melina Michelle Edenfield Foundation with the goal of fighting childhood brain tumors.

Melina’s dad, Keith, is the principal at Lisbon High School, so the volleyball team paid a special tribute Tuesday.

All proceeds from the pasta dinner will go to the foundation.

Drive-thru pick-up will be available from 4 to 8 p.m.

You can find more information about the Melina Michelle Edenfield Foundation on its website.