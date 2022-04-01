AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A pasta dinner will be held Saturday afternoon for a young girl battling a rare disease.

Six-year-old Sofia Angiuli is one of 16 children worldwide with leukodystrophy. It’s a progressive, terminal neurodegenerative disease.

The pasta dinner will help raise money for the family to add an accessible bedroom and bathroom for Sofia.

“They’re a family of five. They have two daughters and a baby on the way and so it’s very hard on a day-to-day basis. It’s a lot of work on the parents and her caregivers, so to have that handicap-accessible first-floor bedroom and bathroom, it’s going to be life-changing and really just make Sofia’s life easier,” said Shelley Webber, a friend of Angiuli’s mom.

The dinner will be from 3-8 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Norquest Boulevard in Austintown.

For $10 you’ll get dinner, a drink and dessert. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and live music.

They hope to raise $25,000.