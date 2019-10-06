Past NICU families meet with doctors, nurses who cared for them to celebrate life

It was the third annual reunion for the neonatal intensive care unit at Akron Children's Hospital in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a special reunion in Boardman on Saturday at Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley Campus.

It was the third annual reunion for the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

The children and families who spent time at the unit got together to celebrate their life.

It’s a chance for the families to interact with the doctors and nurses who took care of their babies.

“You want to show off your kids. You wanna show off your babies that were maybe 1-2 pounds when they were born or had breathing problems when they were born. You just want to come back and show how fat they have made it, how great they are doing and say thank you to all the doctors and nurses for taking care of them and the families while they were here,” said Kelly Robertson, with Akron Children’s Hospital.

The kids got to play some games and even give a try at gymnastics.