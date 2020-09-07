Passionate about the cause, Warren firefighters selling T-shirts for breast cancer

This is the fifth year the firefighters union is selling breast cancer awareness T-shirts

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A few fire departments in Trumbull County are doing what they can to raise awareness for breast cancer.

For the first time this year, the Warren Township Fire Department is selling T-shirts to raise money for the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center.

“Anything that me, personally, can do to raise awareness and help benefit somebody else and hopefully save more lives, I’m willing,” said Warren Twp. Fire Capt. Julie Knowlton.

Capt. Knowlton came up with the idea. When Knowlton was younger, she lost her grandmother, Ruth Kyle, to the disease.

“She fought it for four years and it went into remission and then it had metastasized to her bones,” she said.

“I think everybody down here has been touched in some shape or form with breast cancer,” said John Jerina, president of the IAFF Local 204.

Warren City Professional Firefighters Union President John Jerina has a personal connection to the disease too. His mom had it and later passed away, while his sister won the battle and overcame it.

This is the fifth year the union is selling breast cancer awareness T-shirts.

So far, they’ve been able to donate more than $5,800 to the St. Joseph Warren Hospital Cancer Center.

“St. Joe’s is a local entity here in the City of Warren and we want the money to go to them directly to help out citizens in Warren,” Jerina said.

To purchase a T-shirt from the Warren Twp. Fire Department, orders can be placed through Facebook Messenger on their page or at the fire station on W. Market Street. They are $20 and can be ordered through Sept. 13.

To buy one from IAFF Local 204, orders can be placed by sending an e-mail to wfdtshirts@gmail.com. They are also selling long-sleeve shirts or hoodies for $25. Orders will be taken through Sept. 14.

