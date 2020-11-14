Passerby reports witnessing burglary at Boardman business

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a break-in at a business in Boardman.

A woman driving by Audio Extreme on Market Street reported witnessing the crime early Sunday morning.

According to a police report, the woman was on her way home when she saw a gray-colored SUV parked in front of the business. She said she then saw two men running from the business, carrying items.

They got into the vehicle, which headed west on Rockdale Avenue, she reported.

Police said when officers arrived, they found that the front door had been smashed by a large rock that had been thrown through it.

Police said surveillance video showed the theft and that the suspects were inside the store for about 5 minutes. They’re reviewing that video, according to the report.