Passenger killed in Bazetta Twp. crash

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – One person was killed Thursday in an accident in Bazetta Township.

The crash happened at about 12:11 a.m. on State Route 5, just east of Larchmont Avenue.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2001 Acura MDX was heading east on State Route 5 when the driver went off the left side of the road into the median. The driver then overcorrected, drove back onto the road, lost control, and drove off the left side of the road again, striking a cable median barrier.

The passenger in the vehicle died in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was not injured.

Speed is believed to be a factor. Neither the driver or the passenger were wearing seat belts, according to the patrol.

The name of the victim is not being released pending notification of family.

The crash is under investigation.