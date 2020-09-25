Passenger in Youngstown traffic stop arrested on gun charge

Police said Irby also had a bag of cocaine in her sock

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a woman who was sitting on a handgun early Friday during a Youngstown traffic stop was arrested on a gun charge.

Sherika Irby, 29, of Mary Street, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle after a car she was a passenger in was pulled over about 12:50 a.m. at West Philadelphia Avenue and Hillman Street for an improper turn.

Reports said officers asked the driver of the car, Johnathan Tellington, 30, of Parkwood Avenue, to step out of the car after a records check found he had a suspended license and officers also smelled burnt marijuana inside.

When Irby was asked to step out of the car, she gasped and began shaking, reports said. Reports said she told police she was sitting on a gun then tried to reach underneath her. An officer grabbed her hands and then had her get out of the car, reports said.

Police found a .40-caliber handgun where Irby was sitting loaded with three rounds, reports said. Police said she also had a bag of crack cocaine in her sock, and a drug charge was added as well.

Tellington was cited for driving under suspension and possession of marijuana after a marijuana cigarette was found in the car.

