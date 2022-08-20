CENTER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A passenger is in critical condition after a crash Friday night.

Richard Benoy, 67, was charged with an OVI after a one car crash around 8:15 p.m.

Ohio State Highway Patrol say in a report that Benoy was driving on US Route 30, near State Route 172, when he veered off the left side of the road. He struck a mailbox, trees and came to rest in a ditch.

While Benoy was not hurt, his passenger had to be extracted from the vehicle, according to reports.

The passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital in Youngstown.

Benoy was taken to the Columbiana County Jail and OSHP says more charges are pending. Reports say alcohol and speed were both a factor in the crash.

Lisbon Fire, ODOT and the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office all assisted with the crash, which is still under investigation.