Passenger in car pulled over for excessive tint arrested on gun charges in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man in a car pulled over Wednesday in Youngstown for excessive window tint was arrested on gun charges after police found two guns where he was sitting.

Willie Daniel, 25, of Plaza View Court, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of drugs. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Reports said the car was pulled over about 4:10 p.m. at North Garland and Grandview avenues on the east side. The driver of the car has a valid concealed carry permit and gave police two handguns, including one that had a drum magazine, reports said.

When Daniel was asked to get out of the car because a police dog was on the way, reports said there was a .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun next to him and a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine underneath him.

Reports said when Daniel was searched police found two bags of fentanyl on him.

In 2015, Daniel was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of attempted murder and aggravated robbery for an incident in 2012. That conviction bars him from having a firearm.