YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday was National Skilled Trades Day, established four years ago by the Youngstown-based City Machine Technologies Company.

To celebrate and bring awareness to skilled trades, City Machine held a party at Penguin City Brewery. They called it “Cheers to Beers and Careers.”

It was a family-friendly event that attracted young children, but the focus was on the skilled trades.

“We just want to celebrate everyone who’s wearing a uniform today. They built America and we still need them. All of these companies here for Cheers to Beers are hungry for workers,” said Claudia Kovach, vice president of City Machine Technologies.

This was the first ever Cheers to Beers and Careers and at one point, there were about 200 people in attendance.