Partnership with YSU could bring more murals to Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Over the past few years, we’ve seen more and more murals being painted around the area.

In Mahoning County, there were two murals being painted Wednesday at the same time, and there may be more in the future.

It was happening on a concrete wall along Youngstown’s Andrews Avenue near downtown. A dozen Youngstown State students painted a brightly colored manufacturing themed mural, the start of what could be a series of mural projects between YSU students and the city.

“They’re building hypothetical proposals for different sites in Youngstown. They’ll be available online, we have a website,” said Dragana Crnjak, YSU art professor.

At the same time, six miles away at the Southern Park Mall, artist Patrick McGlone was finishing a new mural between Sawa and the old Dillard’s store which reads “Yohio.”

“Murals are a great way to engage social media, get people taking a picture in front of it,” McGlone said. “It just makes it feel a little bit more home.”

Lou Zona runs the Butler Institute of American Art. He says Youngstown is the perfect city to expand the number of murals.

“We have enough vacant buildings and older buildings that a mural would really beef them up,” he said.

Crnjak gets excited when talking about the future of murals in Youngstown.

“You realize that Youngstown is a playground for more murals to come. I mean, there’s so much potential,” he said.

“It improves the quality of life. It’s a little thing, but you’d rather look at a beautiful work of art than a cracked wall of an old building,” Zona. “You don’t have to an art aficionado to enjoy public art.”

The concrete wall on Andrews Avenue is about a football field and a half long. It’s going to take a couple of years to get it done. As far as a list of spots for potential murals, it’s still being worked on.

