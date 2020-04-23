Partnership brings resources for women’s drug treatment center in Trumbull County

The Esther House is a rehabilitation home that works to help women overcome addiction

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Adult and Teen Challenge of the Mahoning Valley has partnered with a women’s rehabilitation center in Trumbull County.

The Esther House is a rehabilitation home that works to help women overcome addiction.

About a year ago, workers there partnered with Teen Challenge to be able to provide resources to the women who come through the program.

“One of things that’s really unique about this extension of Teen Challenge is that not only are the clients receiving traditional Teen Challenge services, but they are also getting services from Hope Addiction Counseling services,” said Danielle Kilgore, program director at the Esther House.

Before now, Teen Challenge only serviced men and teenage boys. However, thanks to this partnership, it is now able to service women as well.

“I had particularly a heart for women and saw that we really had a great need here in our area for a place for women. There were several things for men, but it was really a deficit in meeting the needs of women,” said April Mac, the founder of the Esther House.

The Esther House offers a 12-month program and more recently launched a 45-day program. But, Kilgore said the length of the program can change with each person.

“There are many that could stand to gain from 90 days or six months. There’s not, you know, locks and chains on the doors. It’s individualized for every single person,” she said.

Mac says women from all over the country have come to the Esther House.

But, with Trumbull County suffering in many ways with the opioid epidemic, they have been especially embraced by the community.

“The volunteers that come, the donations that have come, we are completely funded by donations,” Mac said.

The Esther House does not charge for its services, and Hope Counseling Services will work with insurances to provide services. So, no one will be turned away due to inability to pay.

They do have immediate bed access available.

Anyone interested in seeking services can call the Esther House at 234-719-2167 or Hope Counseling Services at 330-743-HOPE.