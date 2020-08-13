Part-time Liberty firefighters coming back to work after agreement with union

The Liberty Fire Department is working on hiring more full-time employees and can't schedule anyone that is part-time until they do.

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Liberty Fire Department reached an agreement with its union, allowing part-time employees to come back to work.

The union had filed a grievance asserting that under their current contract, part-time employees can’t be scheduled because the department didn’t have enough full-time employees.

Wednesday, the Liberty Professional Firefighters Association announced that as a result of a successful labor-management meeting, part-time employees will be back to work.

In addition, Station 34 on Belmont Avenue should be open more often, the union announced.

