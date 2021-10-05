Part-time, full-time; 3 Valley employers are hiring

(WKBN) – Three Valley employers are recruiting employees right now.

We all know what a big job raking leaves can be. Hubbard is hiring some people to help with the job around the city. This is part-time, seasonal work and you need to be available to start later this month.

There is an application on the city website, or you can fill one out at the Hubbard Mayor’s Office. Completed applications can be returned to the mayor’s office or by email to d.madeline@cityofhubbard-oh.gov

The United Way is hiring for its Success After 6 Program. This is for after-school program staff at Struthers Elementary. The hours are 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

You can work all four days or just two. The pay is $12 per hour. For more information email aklingensmith@ymvunitedway.org.

BrightPet Nutrition has plenty of opportunities to help with production for the brands of pet food they represent. It’s looking to hire 25-plus employees at its plant in Lisbon.

BrightPet needs packaging associates who learn the bag line process of filling, sealing and stacking of bags. They also need sanitation technicians who clean and sanitize all equipment. You can apply online.