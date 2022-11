BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Starting on Monday, Western Reserve Road between Glenwood Avenue and Market Street will be closed to traffic.

It’ll be from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for ongoing sewer work in the area.

Homes and businesses along the route can still be accessed. One lane of traffic will be open nightly between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Work should be complete by Dec. 22.