MAHONING TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Part of US-224 will be shut down in Lawrence County, starting this weekend.

It’s happening in Mahoning Township between Jackson Street and North Edinburg Road.

The closure is part of a bridge project.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said the work will be happening from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday.

A detour will be posted in this area.

