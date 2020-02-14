Part of Trumbull County highway renamed after trooper who died in accident

James Fredericka was responding to an accident in 1953 on State Route 7 when he got into an accident, leaving behind a pregnant wife and two young kids

BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A stretch of State Route 7 in Trumbull County will be getting a new name to honor a trooper who died from an on-the-job accident in the 1950s.

It’s been almost 67 years since Patrolman James A. Fredericka passed away.

Fredericka was responding to an accident on April 30, 1953 on SR 7 when he got into an accident. He died eight days later, leaving behind a pregnant wife, two young children and his siblings.

Soon, six miles of that very road — north of Route 82 up to 305 in Hartford — will carry his name.

It’s made possible by a provision added to House Bill 276 by Sen. Sean O’Brien.

“This is fabulous,” said Trumbull County Probate Judge James Fredericka, his nephew. “We are so appreciative of Sean O’Brien and all our local state representatives for getting behind this and honoring a great person and a great man.”

“It is a long time but it sends a message that we support those who put their lives on the line every day for us,” O’Brien said.

A conversation with Judge Fredericka sparked the idea. O’Brien saw a picture of the trooper in Fredericka’s office and learned what happened to him — and how the judge got his name.

“I was born several months after his death and my father named me after him,” Fredericka said.

“There’s no sign, there’s no commemoration of his sacrifice to Trumbull County and to these lives he was trying to save, but I thought it was the appropriate thing to do — to name that portion of the road where he did lose his life in service of Trumbull County and our community,” O’Brien said.