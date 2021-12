HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN)- Troopers are investigating a rollover accident that happened late Tuesday night.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said that a vehicle hit a poll north of East Market Street just before 11 p.m.

Troopers say that this accident brought down power lines. OSP said that this ended up closing Route 46 in both directions from Westwind Drive NE to High Street NE until 5 a.m. Wednesday.

OSP has not confirmed citations or injuries.