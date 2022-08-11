PENNSYLVANIA (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) announced on Wednesday that part of Penn Power energy bills that is not regulated by PUC is expected to increase by 19%.

According to a press release, Penn Power, which serves Mercer County, is reporting the price to compare portions of their bills will increase from 8.694 cents/kWh to 10.348 cents/kWh. This is an increase of 19%.

Those prices are generated by market forces and reset up or down several times a year.

Other providers will have increases, too, including PECO, Penelec, Met-Ed and West Penn Power.

West Penn Power’s increase is less extreme with only an increase of 1.3%.

This next quarterly increase is expected to come on September 1.

PUC advises customers to research how to manage their energy use to keep their bills down.

PUC says this additional increase comes in the midst of already higher Summer energy bills due to inflation and the hot weather.

Tips for conserving energy include: (Courtesy: PUC)