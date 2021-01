According to city officials, residents on N. Rhodes from Taft to Clark will be temporarily out of water

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Niles announced that a portion of the city is temporarily without water due to a water main break Saturday evening.

City officials reported at around 5 p.m. that residents on N. Rhodes from Taft to Clark will be temporarily out of water.

They did no give an estimate as to how long that portion of Niles will be affected by the water main break.