NILES, Ohio (WKBN)- Part of State Route 46 in Niles will be down to one lane and some people will be temporarily out of water Monday morning



Starting at 8:30 a.m. part of State Route 46 south of McKees Lane will be down to one lane.



Crews have to fix a water line near the Norfolk Southern railroad trestle.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

There is word yet on when things will be restored.